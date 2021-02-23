What is you favourite nonsense rhyme

The Frog
What a wonderful bird the frog are-
When he stand he sit almost
When he hop he fly almost
He ain’t got no sense hardly
He ain’t got no tail hardly, either
When he sit he sit on what he ain’t got almost.
The Frog
What a wonderful bird the frog are-
When he stand he sit almost
When he hop he fly almost
He ain’t got no sense hardly
He ain’t got no tail hardly, either
When he sit he sit on what he ain’t got almost.
Here’s one
Anonymous, ‘I Saw a Peacock’.
I Saw a Peacock, with a fiery tail,
I saw a Blazing Comet, drop down hail,
I saw a Cloud, with Ivy circled round,
I saw a sturdy Oak, creep on the ground,
I saw a Pismire, swallow up a Whale,
I saw a raging Sea, brim full of Ale …