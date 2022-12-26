this forum doesn’t see enough activity and i’m bored
what is wrong with this table design?
wrong answers only
CREATE TABLE customers
( id INTEGER NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT
, name VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL
, addr VARCHAR(400)
, phone VARCHAR(37)
)
You’re right. It looks like Christmas hit really hard and we’re all exhausted.
To be honest, I don’t see anything particularly wrong with the design per ser.
Probably I would call CustomerID and not only ID the firfs field, and I guess that 37 digits for a phone number is a bit too much.
But now you’ll tell me something really obvious that it is right in front of my face and that I didn’t pay attention
Not sure about the SQL dialect but I would say INT instead of INTEGER