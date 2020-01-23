What is wrong with my XQuery?

I just started learning about XQuery and am trying to play with it a little. Now, iv’e built what i think is a simple query and a correct one (a much as i can see) but SQL Manger prints me the error:

XQuery [query()]: “=” was expected.

I looked back at the code but i cant understand how to fix it… here is my code:

DECLARE @x AS XML = N' <bookstore> <book category="cooking"> <title lang="en">Everyday Italian</title> <author>Giada De Laurentiis</author> <year>2005</year> <price>30.00</price> </book> <book category="children"> <title lang="en">Harry Potter</title> <author>J K. Rowling</author> <year>2005</year> <price>29.99</price> </book> <book category="web"> <title lang="en">XQuery Kick Start</title> <author>James McGovern</author> <author>Per Bothner</author> <author>Kurt Cagle</author> <author>James Linn</author> <author>Vaidyanathan Nagarajan</author> <year>2003</year> <price>49.99</price> </book> <book category="web" cover="paperback"> <title lang="en">Learning XML</title> <author>Erik T. Ray</author> <year>2003</year> <price>39.95</price> </book> </bookstore>'; SELECT @x.query('for $i in bookstore/book let $a := $i/author let $t := $i/title let $p := $i/price where $i/@price < 40 return <This is a test> <author>$a</author> <title>$t</title> <price>$p</price> </This is a test>') AS [I hope this works]

thanks in advance