What is this for? http://www.google.com/jsapi

I have this in my 20 year old site and I can’t remember what its for. Can this http://www.google.com/jsapi be for many things or is it used for something specific?
Hi @PicnicTutorials, I actually googled it and got this:
https://developers.google.com/chart/interactive/docs/basic_load_libs#update-library-loader-code
So it seems to be an older version of the google charts library.
