Socket Programming

How do we build Internet applications? In this lecture, we will discuss the socket API and support for TCP communications between end hosts. Socket programing is the key API for programming distributed applications on the Internet. Note, we do not cover the UDP API in the course. If interested take CS60 Computer Networks.

Socket program is a key skill needed for the robotics project for exerting control - in this case the controller running on your laptop will connect to the server running on the bot.

Goals

We plan to learn the following from these lectures:

What is a socket?

The client-server model

Byte order

TCP socket API

Concurrent server design

Example of echo client and iterative server

Example of echo client and concurrent server

The basics

Program. A program is an executable file residing on a disk in a directory. A program is read into memory and is executed by the kernel as a result of an exec() function. The exec() has six variants, but we only consider the simplest one (exec()) in this course.

Process. An executing instance of a program is called a process. Sometimes, task is used instead of process with the same meaning. UNIX guarantees that every process has a unique identifier called the process ID. The process ID is always a non-negative integer.

File descriptors. File descriptors are normally small non-negative integers that the kernel uses to identify the files being accessed by a particular process. Whenever it opens an existing file or creates a new file, the kernel returns a file descriptor that is used to read or write the file. As we will see in this course, sockets are based on a very similar mechanism (socket descriptors).

The client-server model

The client-server model is one of the most used communication paradigms in networked systems. Clients normally communicates with one server at a time. From a server’s perspective, at any point in time, it is not unusual for a server to be communicating with multiple clients. Client need to know of the existence of and the address of the server, but the server does not need to know the address of (or even the existence of) the client prior to the connection being established

Client and servers communicate by means of multiple layers of network protocols. In this course we will focus on the TCP/IP protocol suite.

The scenario of the client and the server on the same local network (usually called LAN, Local Area Network) is shown in Figure

