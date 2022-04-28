I am having trouble learning about JavaScript treewaler perhaps due to their syntax being quite different than that of “regular” or “common” JavaScript and probably also because they include for...of syntax which kind of breaks the variable name = x pattern.

What is the simplest treewalker to replace one character in a character or a word in a word?

By simplest I mean, no for...of , no function() and no if-else statement.

Just 1-3 lines of code which replaces a any character in any other character or any word in any other word, in an element, recursively.