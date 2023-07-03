What is the simplest lightest web browser usable today?

I am looking for an extremely simple and lightweight web browser which will allow me to do the following besides web browsing, on a desktop computer.
- Working with tabs
- No commercials when creating a new tab
- Adding a few favorites at least in a bookmark bar
- Blocks ads or has an extension to block ads.
- Clear some or all history from any time simple and fast
- Clear some or all history from any time when I exit the browser
- Use browser extensions to run a User Script Manager or having a built-in tool for running JavaScript per website
What will you recommend as such a web browser?