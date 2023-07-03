What is the simplest lightest web browser usable today?

Content
1

I am looking for an extremely simple and lightweight web browser which will allow me to do the following besides web browsing, on a desktop computer.

  • Working with tabs
  • No commercials when creating a new tab
  • Adding a few favorites at least in a bookmark bar
  • Blocks ads or has an extension to block ads.
  • Clear some or all history from any time simple and fast
  • Clear some or all history from any time when I exit the browser
  • Use browser extensions to run a User Script Manager or having a built-in tool for running JavaScript per website

What will you recommend as such a web browser?