What is the simplest lightest web browser usable today?

I am looking for an extremely simple and lightweight web browser which will allow me to do the following besides web browsing, on a desktop computer.

Working with tabs

No commercials when creating a new tab

Adding a few favorites at least in a bookmark bar

Blocks ads or has an extension to block ads.

Clear some or all history from any time simple and fast

Clear some or all history from any time when I exit the browser

Use browser extensions to run a User Script Manager or having a built-in tool for running JavaScript per website

What will you recommend as such a web browser?