What is the shortest way possible to select a shadow root?

Some shadow roots are nested deep inside a wrapper, after many elements and often also after at least one cryptic element such as <ow-j3eolsu49kg> .

This situation may require doing something like this:

document.querySelector('.a').firstElementChild.firstElementChild.firstElementChild.shadowRoot.querySelector('.b').click();

Where firstElementChild there are cryptic elements.

Selecting the shadow root this way is cumbersome. Is there a more automatic way similar to in the following pseudocode?