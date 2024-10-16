What is the shortest way possible to select a shadow root?

Some shadow roots are nested deep inside a wrapper, after many elements and often also after at least one cryptic element such as
<ow-j3eolsu49kg>.
This situation may require doing something like this:
document.querySelector('.a').firstElementChild.firstElementChild.firstElementChild.shadowRoot.querySelector('.b').click();
Where
firstElementChild there are cryptic elements.
Selecting the shadow root this way is cumbersome. Is there a more automatic way similar to in the following pseudocode?
document.querySelector('.a').WHATEVER.shadowRoot.querySelector('.b').click();