What is the role of PPC in digital marketing?

PPC marketing, also known as pay-per-click marketing, is a form of digital advertising in which advertisers pay each time a user clicks on one of their ads. It involves creating targeted ads that appear on search engines, social media platforms, or other websites, and paying for each click that these ads receive.
https://seoblogshype.com/category/seo/
PPC marketing, also known as pay-per-click marketing, is a form of digital advertising in which advertisers pay each time a user clicks on one of their ads. It involves creating targeted ads that appear on search engines, social media platforms, or other websites, and paying for each click that these ads receive.