Welcome to the forums, @colorhexmap.

Your question seems too vague to answer very effectively.

Are you asking about red as the colour of the text? In that case, it would depend on the background colour and having sufficient contrast for accessibility purposes.

If you’re asking about its use for borders or some other purpose, you need to explain what you have in mind.

As far as I can see, there is no “one size fits all” answer here.