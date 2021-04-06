What is the most efficient Browser in HTML, CSS, and Javascript?

You won’t find any browser that supports all of css because it’s constantly evolving. There are always hundreds of properties in development.

Those tests are mostly irrelevant as they are testing for properties that are not yet mainstream or passed w3c specifications.

All you need be concerned with is what support the code you are using has. Browsers are somewhat irrelevant in that you don’t just design for one browser. You use code that works best in all modern browsers.

If you use a cutting edge property then use caniuse to check it’s browser coverage. If it’s important to the layout then don’t use it until it’s fully supported by modern browsers.

It’s only in the last couple of years that we’ve been able to use flexbox but it’s been around much longer than that.