What is the meaning of the name getBoundingClientRect()?

JavaScript
1

Naming JavaScript methods can be a challenging task, I’d assume because one may want to name it as clear as possible but also short as possible.

I fail to understand the rationale behind this naming:

getBoundingClientRect()

  1. Getting, or putting?
  2. Bounding, as in "boundaries "?
  3. I know that if you put a bound over or more element/s, you borderize any such element, making any such element to have its own scope.
  4. ClientRect likely means “The rectangular of the client” but why did the EcmaScript team had to theorize that we want to “capture” only rectangles (or didn’t they)?