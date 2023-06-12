What is the meaning of the name getBoundingClientRect()?

Naming JavaScript methods can be a challenging task, I’d assume because one may want to name it as clear as possible but also short as possible.
I fail to understand the rationale behind this naming:
getBoundingClientRect()
- Getting, or putting?
- Bounding, as in "boundaries "?
- I know that if you put a bound over or more element/s, you borderize any such element, making any such element to have its own scope.
- ClientRect likely means “The rectangular of the client” but why did the EcmaScript team had to theorize that we want to “capture” only rectangles (or didn’t they)?