What is the importance of core web vitals in SEO on Marini Paving Wordpress Website

CMS & WordPress
1

My website speed is very low. When I try to check on Google speed insight it is very low. I want to improve it Please tell me about core web vitals and speed improvements
Thank you !

2

So what does the Google page you used to check your website tell you is causing the slowness?
Cause… it’s not like they just put up a page that says “Its slow”.