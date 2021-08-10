What is the Fastest Hosting?

My current website is running slow, so I need to move it to a new hosting. The problem is, VPS with cPanel is so expensive. Can someone recommend the best hosting plan for my site.
How can I find out the internet speed of a hosting plan?
Is it the hosting or your site?
You can try a tool like Website Speed Test | Pingdom Tools to check your site.
It you are targetting one particular country it is probably best to have your host in that country.
If you are using Wordpress that can be slow anyway.