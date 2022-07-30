What is the easiest way to make a responsive website in WordPress?

solidcodes: solidcodes: Can I create responsive website without using a theme?

If you’re not using a pre-made theme then you’ll have to create your own theme which you can make responsive. But that assumes you are proficient in HTML and CSS.

solidcodes: solidcodes: What is the FREE and best theme to create a responsive website?

There is no such thing as “the best theme”. It all depends on what sort of website you are wanting to create. Even then it is a subjective choice.