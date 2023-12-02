why in java script is this not correct if(a||b<0){
return undefined
}?
and this is considered the correct solution if(a<0||b<0){
return undefined
}
what is the difference?
The
|| (or) operator works from left to right and evaluates each expression in turn and if it is true then none of the ones on the right of the || logical operator will get checked. Each part is evaluated without any knowledge of what is after the double pipe ||.
In your example the first part only says
if (a ...
All you are asking here is if the variable
a exists (is truthy). As
a does exist (because it’s already been defined with a value of 2 ) that means that
a is ‘truthy’ and passes the test. It is not compared against zero because you had no comparison in that section of the expression. All you asked of it was if it existed. As it does exist it passes the test and none of the other comparisons will get tested because only one needs to be correct to pass the test.
That’s why you need to say
if(a < 0 || b < 0). Each part has no relation to what comes after the pipe. e.g. you could be saying instead
if (a < 5 || b < 2 || c > 6). Would you then expect a and b to be compared against the number 6?
No, I would think that we are looking for the corresponding numbers corresponding to these parameters if (a < 5 || b < 2 || c > 6), but it is not possible to understand the work of javascript using my example, because personally this language is everything to me complicates it because according to its logic and the most difficult thing is to write its code)