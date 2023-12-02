what is the difference?

pinkod02: pinkod02: why in java script is this not correct if(a||b<0)

The || (or) operator works from left to right and evaluates each expression in turn and if it is true then none of the ones on the right of the || logical operator will get checked. Each part is evaluated without any knowledge of what is after the double pipe ||.

In your example the first part only says if (a ...

All you are asking here is if the variable a exists (is truthy). As a does exist (because it’s already been defined with a value of 2 ) that means that a is ‘truthy’ and passes the test. It is not compared against zero because you had no comparison in that section of the expression. All you asked of it was if it existed. As it does exist it passes the test and none of the other comparisons will get tested because only one needs to be correct to pass the test.