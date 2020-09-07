What is the difference between “X” and “Client X”

For the sake of interest, I didn’t know any of this information before the start of this conversation. Here’s how I worked it all out.

The MDN website is my first place of call. A google search for mdn mouse clientx gets me to the MouseEvent.clientX page, where the breadcrumb navigation takes me to the Mouse Event page.

It is at that mouse event page that MouseEvent.clientX is summarised with "The X coordinate of the mouse pointer in local (DOM content) coordinates."

and MouseEvent.x is summarised with "Alias for MouseEvent.clientX."

At the MouseEvent.x page I’m told that "This is an experimental technology" ,

and the same page links me to the CSS Object Model specs about the View Module attribute for x which states "The x attribute must return the value of clientX."

Also, at the CanIUse website, a search for mouse clientx and mouse x helps to confirm that x is less supported than clientX.

Hopefully this helps to dispell some rumors about me being a know-it-all, and gives a few tools to help people find their way through similar investigations