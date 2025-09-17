What is the difference between Structured and Unstructured Data?

JSON data is not unstructured - but until you parse it into JSON data (arguably, you’re doing this in Javascript, so it ceases to be “JSON” data, and just… Javascript Data in the form of an Object), it’s just text.

Context is, obviously, important - to one system, a structure may be oblique, and to others, not.

In the right system, the word document can be parsed into structured data as well - if there existed a system to which the word document must fit a rigid structure. (And to anyone reading this who thinks this is a suggestion: It is not. Do not do this. It is foolish.)