What is the difference between Axios and Graphql? Thanks.
Hi @Engine44, these are quite different animals altogether – to begin with, the former is a JS library while the latter is a language on its own (although the reference implementation is indeed written in JS):
Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
A query language for your API
Is there anything specific you want to achieve using either of these?
Thanks for your response. I am interested in bringing external data into an SSG. Until recently, I thought that using GraphQL was the best way. Now I hear that many developers favour Axios. As I understand it either can be used to bring in data. What are the pluses and minuses of each approach?
It’s not a question of favouring one over the other – they are two different things. One is a HTTP client while the other is a query language, and both can be used together just fine… e.g.
const axios = require('axios')
axios
// HTTP request
.post('https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/swapi', {
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
// GraphQL query
query: `
{
allPersons {
name
films {
director
}
}
}
`
})
.then(({ data }) => console.log(data))
.catch(console.error)
Thanks. I see how you have used both together. I have also seen tutorials where one or the other was used to bring in data. Both approaches worked fine. Perhaps, when Axios was used, it used JS as its language.
Would it be better if I posed the question as Axios/JS vs GraphQL?
Well no, there is no “vs” just as there is no
$.ajax() vs SQL, say. GraphQL is used to query data, but you still need to somehow request the data from the server; and neither can axios alone cover these two aspects.