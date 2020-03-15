What is the difference between Axios and Graphql?

#1

What is the difference between Axios and Graphql? Thanks.

#2

Hi @Engine44, these are quite different animals altogether – to begin with, the former is a JS library while the latter is a language on its own (although the reference implementation is indeed written in JS):

Axios

Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js

GraphQL

A query language for your API

Is there anything specific you want to achieve using either of these?

#3

Thanks for your response. I am interested in bringing external data into an SSG. Until recently, I thought that using GraphQL was the best way. Now I hear that many developers favour Axios. As I understand it either can be used to bring in data. What are the pluses and minuses of each approach?

#4

It’s not a question of favouring one over the other – they are two different things. One is a HTTP client while the other is a query language, and both can be used together just fine… e.g.

const axios = require('axios')

axios
  // HTTP request
  .post('https://api.graph.cool/simple/v1/swapi', {
    headers: {
      'Content-Type': 'application/json'
    },
    // GraphQL query
    query: `
      {
        allPersons {
          name
          films {
            director
          }
        }
      }
    `
  })
  .then(({ data }) => console.log(data))
  .catch(console.error)