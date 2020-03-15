What is the difference between Axios and Graphql? Thanks.
Hi @Engine44, these are quite different animals altogether – to begin with, the former is a JS library while the latter is a language on its own (although the reference implementation is indeed written in JS):
Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
A query language for your API
Is there anything specific you want to achieve using either of these?
Thanks for your response. I am interested in bringing external data into an SSG. Until recently, I thought that using GraphQL was the best way. Now I hear that many developers favour Axios. As I understand it either can be used to bring in data. What are the pluses and minuses of each approach?