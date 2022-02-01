What is the difference between application and software development process?

Not necessarily but the most efficient team will be one familiar or proficient with the technology stack being used. I think you mean the difference between desktop, mobile applications, and web sites. Some technologies can be shared across all those stacks and some can’t. For example, an API could be created in the cloud that provides a shared database between experiences on different devices. However, creating a web app is significantly different from creating a native mobile app unless using conversion tools which don’t quite offer the same native experience. Developing modern large scale applications I think makes a lot of sense to have subjects matter levels in cloud, back-end APIs, front-end development, and possibly mobile native when building native apps. This is a gross generalization of course.