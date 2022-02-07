What is the default type of ‘type’ attribute of <input> element

attribute of element
Hi
I have unlisted for the moment as your question is not clear. Perhaps you can explain further?
i want ask regarding html attributes am learner so its behalf i was asking what default type in attributes section like special characters and password or text which section use in this things.
Mozilla has a very helpful HTML elements reference guide. If you look up
<input>, you will find full information about available types and attributes, including the fact that the default type is “text”.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input
hello stevejobso
Use text Input in elements sections.
