What is the default type of ‘type’ attribute of <input> element

attribute of element

I have unlisted for the moment as your question is not clear. Perhaps you can explain further?

i want ask regarding html attributes am learner so its behalf i was asking what default type in attributes section like special characters and password or text which section use in this things.

Mozilla has a very helpful HTML elements reference guide. If you look up <input>, you will find full information about available types and attributes, including the fact that the default type is “text”.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input

hello stevejobso

:point_right:Use text Input in elements sections.

