Using VSCode and Block Factory [https://blockly-demo.appspot.com/static/demos/blockfactory/index.html].
I’ve have this in index.html:
<html>
<head>
...
body {
background-color: #fff;
font-family: sans-serif;
overflow: hidden;
}
h1 {
font-weight: normal;
font-size: 140%;
margin: 10px;
}
#defineBlocksWithJsonArray {
float: bottom;
height: 90%;
width: 100%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="defineBlocksWithJsonArray"></div>
<script>
var toolbox = "color_rgb";
var workspace = Blockly.inject('defineBlocksWithJsonArray', {toolbox: toolbox});
</script>
</body>
</html>
In index.js (Block Factory code):
'use strict';
Blockly.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([
{
"type": "color_rgb",
"message0": "Red %1 Green %2 Blue %3",
"args0": [
{
"type": "input_value",
"name": "RED"
},
{
"type": "input_value",
"name": "GREEN"
},
{
"type": "input_value",
"name": "BLUE"
}
],
"output": null,
"colour": 230,
"tooltip": "",
"helpUrl": ""
}
]);
javascript.javascriptGenerator.forBlock['color_rgb'] = function(block, generator) {
var value_red = generator.valueToCode(block, 'RED', javascript.Order.ATOMIC);
var value_green = generator.valueToCode(block, 'GREEN', javascript.Order.ATOMIC);
var value_blue = generator.valueToCode(block, 'BLUE', javascript.Order.ATOMIC);
// TODO: Assemble javascript into code variable.
var code = '...';
// TODO: Change ORDER_NONE to the correct strength.
return [code, Blockly.javascript.ORDER_NONE];
};
A debug console error message → https://snipboard.io/i5gmtQ.jpg.
I’m new to JavaScript and to Blockly. What is the correct html code to access the Block Factory code in index.js?