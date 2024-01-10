What is the correct html code to access the Block Factory code in index.js?

Using VSCode and Block Factory [https://blockly-demo.appspot.com/static/demos/blockfactory/index.html].

I’ve have this in index.html:

<html>
  <head>
    ...
      body {
        background-color: #fff;
        font-family: sans-serif;
        overflow: hidden;
      }
      h1 {
        font-weight: normal;
        font-size: 140%;
        margin: 10px;
      }
      #defineBlocksWithJsonArray {
        float: bottom;
        height: 90%;
        width: 100%;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="defineBlocksWithJsonArray"></div>
    <script>
      var toolbox = "color_rgb";
      var workspace = Blockly.inject('defineBlocksWithJsonArray', {toolbox: toolbox});
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

In index.js (Block Factory code):

'use strict';
Blockly.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([
{
  "type": "color_rgb",
  "message0": "Red %1 Green %2 Blue %3",
  "args0": [
    {
      "type": "input_value",
      "name": "RED"
    },
    {
      "type": "input_value",
      "name": "GREEN"
    },
    {
      "type": "input_value",
      "name": "BLUE"
    }
  ],
  "output": null,
  "colour": 230,
  "tooltip": "",
  "helpUrl": ""
}
]);
javascript.javascriptGenerator.forBlock['color_rgb'] = function(block, generator) {
  var value_red = generator.valueToCode(block, 'RED', javascript.Order.ATOMIC);
  var value_green = generator.valueToCode(block, 'GREEN', javascript.Order.ATOMIC);
  var value_blue = generator.valueToCode(block, 'BLUE', javascript.Order.ATOMIC);
  // TODO: Assemble javascript into code variable.
  var code = '...';
  // TODO: Change ORDER_NONE to the correct strength.
  return [code, Blockly.javascript.ORDER_NONE];
};

A debug console error message → https://snipboard.io/i5gmtQ.jpg.

I’m new to JavaScript and to Blockly. What is the correct html code to access the Block Factory code in index.js?