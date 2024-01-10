Using VSCode and Block Factory [https://blockly-demo.appspot.com/static/demos/blockfactory/index.html].

I’ve have this in index.html:

<html> <head> ... body { background-color: #fff; font-family: sans-serif; overflow: hidden; } h1 { font-weight: normal; font-size: 140%; margin: 10px; } #defineBlocksWithJsonArray { float: bottom; height: 90%; width: 100%; } </style> </head> <body> <div id="defineBlocksWithJsonArray"></div> <script> var toolbox = "color_rgb"; var workspace = Blockly.inject('defineBlocksWithJsonArray', {toolbox: toolbox}); </script> </body> </html>

In index.js (Block Factory code):

'use strict'; Blockly.defineBlocksWithJsonArray([ { "type": "color_rgb", "message0": "Red %1 Green %2 Blue %3", "args0": [ { "type": "input_value", "name": "RED" }, { "type": "input_value", "name": "GREEN" }, { "type": "input_value", "name": "BLUE" } ], "output": null, "colour": 230, "tooltip": "", "helpUrl": "" } ]); javascript.javascriptGenerator.forBlock['color_rgb'] = function(block, generator) { var value_red = generator.valueToCode(block, 'RED', javascript.Order.ATOMIC); var value_green = generator.valueToCode(block, 'GREEN', javascript.Order.ATOMIC); var value_blue = generator.valueToCode(block, 'BLUE', javascript.Order.ATOMIC); // TODO: Assemble javascript into code variable. var code = '...'; // TODO: Change ORDER_NONE to the correct strength. return [code, Blockly.javascript.ORDER_NONE]; };

A debug console error message → https://snipboard.io/i5gmtQ.jpg.

I’m new to JavaScript and to Blockly. What is the correct html code to access the Block Factory code in index.js?