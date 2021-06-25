What is the correct custom 404 page server response code?

Hi,

So my understanding is that if i have a custom 404 error page, even though I am showing a fancy page, it should still return a server response of 404. Because the page doesn’t exist (only a fancy error message)

I am now in charge of a website and doing some checks i found the 404 pages returns a custom 404 page and a 200 ok response. I asked the web devs to fix this and they have said that this is the correct behaviour as the custom 404 page is being returned correctly! hence the 200 response.

This makes no sense to me!!!

Is my understanding wrong (and been wrong for 12+ years) or do these devs not know what they are talking about?

I am 99.99999% confident I am right but this is such a weird arguement that I have to check reality. (I can fully admit I am not always right though)

Even google returns a 404 response for it’s custom 404 page http://tools.seobook.com/server-header-checker/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Ffdsahouffds &useragent=8&protocol=11

