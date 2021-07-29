What is the contrast of static IP address and dynamic IP address?

As already stated, a dynamic IP changes. It’s handed out by a DHCP server (on 99% of home networks, this is your router). A static IP is configured on the device itself.

A couple of things to note, you can mimic a static IP using DHCP by making a reservation. For instance, my workstation PC at my houses uses DHCP, but my DHCP server will always give it 192.168.1.10. In that regard, it functions as if it had a static IP.

Also, even though an IP is dynamic, it may not change for a very long time. For example, the IP address my ISP gives me has been the same for at least a year.