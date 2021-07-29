What is the contrast of static IP address and dynamic IP address?

Hi,
i am gulzery anybody guides me about IP or its terms and fundamentals last few days I am facing this kind of issue .I want to change my Ip of this link
<snip> and guide me is possible
Thanks
Hi,
When a device is assigned a static IP address, the address does not change. Most devices use dynamic IP addresses, which are assigned by the network when they connect and change over time.
As already stated, a dynamic IP changes. It’s handed out by a DHCP server (on 99% of home networks, this is your router). A static IP is configured on the device itself.
A couple of things to note, you can mimic a static IP using DHCP by making a reservation. For instance, my workstation PC at my houses uses DHCP, but my DHCP server will always give it 192.168.1.10. In that regard, it functions as if it had a static IP.
Also, even though an IP is dynamic, it may not change for a very long time. For example, the IP address my ISP gives me has been the same for at least a year.
If the previous replies do not answer your question then please clarify. Are you asking about IP addresses within your local network or are you asking about IP addresses that the internet uses for the World Wide Web to find something? Is it for the WWW to find your computer or is it for the WWW to find a web site at a hosting company? I think there are at least three possibilities and you might not be getting answers for the one that helps you.
