What is the best way to write this CSS Grid?

I have a header grid

.header { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(4, 240px); grid-template-rows: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr; .... .img { grid-column: 2 /-1; grid-row: 1 /-1; } p { grid-column: 1 / 3; grid-row: 2 /3; } .filler { grid-column: 2 /-1; grid-row: 4 /-1; } }

The HTML code being

<div class="wrap"> <div class="header"> <p></p> <div class="img"></div> <div class="filler"></div> </div> <article><!--this is the impoirtant bit--></article> </div>

I want the article to have it’s own grid, but I want it to be aligned from where the green bit ends.

My question is, what’s the best way to do it

I’ve created a codepen with three different variations.

Do I replicate the same grid: I don’t like this, because the article should be stand alone. The article .content will have it’s own grid as well and make it confusing.

article.test1{ display: grid; grid-template-columns: 240px 240px 240px 240px; row-gap: 1rem; column-gap: 1rem; .content{ background:white; grid-column: 2 /-1; } }

Do I set the article with a width and push it to the right: This was the one I liked, though I’m no longer sure.

article.test2{ width: 752px; background: lightgray; margin-left: 256px; }

Or do I put the article within a grid: this I like but is there a better way?

.cont{ display: grid; grid-template-columns: 240px 240px 240px 240px; row-gap: 1rem; column-gap: 1rem; article.test3{ grid-column: 2 /-1; } }

This is the first time I’m using grids. For the header I loved it, I I’m just not sure what’s the best way to do the above.

Again the codepen