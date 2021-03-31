What is the best way to write this CSS Grid?

I have a header grid

.header {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: repeat(4, 240px);
  grid-template-rows: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
  ....
  .img {
    grid-column: 2 /-1;
    grid-row: 1 /-1;
  }

  p {
    grid-column: 1 / 3;
    grid-row: 2 /3;
  }
  .filler {
    grid-column: 2 /-1;
    grid-row: 4 /-1;
  }
}

image
image2014×594 124 KB

The HTML code being

<div class="wrap">
  <div class="header">
    <p></p>
    <div class="img"></div>
    <div class="filler"></div>
  </div>
  <article><!--this is the impoirtant bit--></article>
</div>

I want the article to have it’s own grid, but I want it to be aligned from where the green bit ends.

My question is, what’s the best way to do it

I’ve created a codepen with three different variations.

Do I replicate the same grid: I don’t like this, because the article should be stand alone. The article .content will have it’s own grid as well and make it confusing.

article.test1{
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 240px 240px 240px 240px;
  row-gap: 1rem;
  column-gap: 1rem;
  .content{
    background:white;
    grid-column: 2 /-1;
  }
}

Do I set the article with a width and push it to the right: This was the one I liked, though I’m no longer sure.

article.test2{
  width: 752px;
  background: lightgray;
  margin-left: 256px;
}

Or do I put the article within a grid: this I like but is there a better way?

.cont{
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 240px 240px 240px 240px;
  row-gap: 1rem;
  column-gap: 1rem;
  article.test3{
    grid-column: 2 /-1;
  }
}

This is the first time I’m using grids. For the header I loved it, I I’m just not sure what’s the best way to do the above.

Again the codepen