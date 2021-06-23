Can any one suggest me what is the best way to learn python program
Hi there, The best, in general, is a subjective reality, but I am recently following a udemy course. It is not a fast track, but it will cover all basics and fundamentals if you can invest 60 hours+.
Here’s how I did it (no tech background whatsoever). I’ve started with reading books on Python to get a general vision of this language. Then I found free online courses on Python from one of the Russian universities (I speak both Russian and English). The professor dwells on both theory and practice. So, it helped me to get the ball rolling.
Everyone has a different circumstances, and a different learning curve through different means.