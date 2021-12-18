What is the best way to create native mobile from wordpress site?

Ignoring the fact that “best” is subjective, so what is best for one person may not be best for another, arguably the easiest way to create an app from a website is to create a “web view” app. However, that just creates an app that looks and functions exactly like the website, which is a pretty pointless exercise as windbeneathmywings says (kind-of).

A mobile app should offer something different from the website, not just ape it: cut-down functionality, additional functionality, a UI that is more suited to a mobile device, whatever.

Look at the mobile apps you most use and ask yourself if it functions the same way as the website. I very much doubt that any of them work the same way as the website.