What is the best way to create native mobile from wordpress site?

I am looking for fast way because building the API manually will take a lot of the time and the wordpress using learn press theme. I found plugins but dont know which is the best ?

The very first question I would ask is whether a native app is necessary or would a responsive website or dedicated mobile experience suffice. Users are selective in installing native applications. It doesn’t make sense to build a native application for something which users are not going to find value using as a native app.