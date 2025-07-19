What is the best way to convert a docx with custom styles to epub?

Hello everyone, I’ve written a book in Word 2019 using a template I created myself with some custom styles based on existing ones. For example, I used the modified Heading 2 style and called it Internal Heading, and so on with all the logical styles, hoping to later obtain the h1, h2, h3, separator, etc., in the conversion. In the case of Internal Heading, it should become h2, for example. I’ve tried Pandoc using Lua styles and adding CSS and fonts in Woff, but I can’t get it to differentiate the styles. It uses <p> for everything, without any page breaks, everything in a row, and it can't distinguish between stories <h2>, chapters <h3>, chapter separators <separator>, or regular text <p>...

Does anyone know what I might be doing wrong, or if there’s a program or method that can convert the Word 2019 DOCX with the custom styles I mentioned to an epub with the corresponding style tags? I was thinking about using Sigil to add the cover and images, but I need to fix this problem first. Can anyone help me?