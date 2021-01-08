What is the best technology to create a mobile AR app?

Asking which is “best” is always tricky. What is best depends on a lot of things. When it comes to mobile the first thing you should always ask yourself is what type of devices you want to target. Are you looking at an App strictly for Android? Or are you wanting to target Apple devices? Are you wanting to target both? Are you looking at strictly phones or also tablets? The target devices may tell you what tools you may have to use or look at.

Other questions that come up are what types of technologies are you comfortable with? If you know Java, you might find it easier to go with ARCore for Android.

Some additional questions is the type of AR app you want to toy around with. Full body tracking? Gyroscope apps? Marker based apps?

Once you have the answer to these questions, you will have a better idea of what might be needed and then you can evaluate solutions that meet these needs and consider which is “best” FOR YOU!

I don’t know if you saw this page, but once you have your choices made, perhaps this will help guide you…

Jelvix 10 Best Augmented Reality App Development Tools Dreaming of building your own augmented reality application? Here are the most popular augmented reality SDKs to start your AR app development project.

Good luck with the development! Perhaps you can share it with the community when you have version 1 up and running!