What is the best technology to create a mobile AR app?

hi people,i´m new at creating mobile applications and I don’t know where to start.
I want to make a mobile app based on AR. My idea is to make an app that when focusing with the camera of the mobile (to a frame, for example) substitutes them by the image of another one. I have already made web and desktop apps but no mobile ones and I don’t know which technology is the best for what I want to do.

I have looked and Unity seems a good option since it implements Google’s ARCore functionalities. I have also seen other technology like Vuforia, but I don’t know how it would be implemented in a mobile app.

If someone could help me I would be very grateful.

Thank you very much.

Asking which is “best” is always tricky. What is best depends on a lot of things. When it comes to mobile the first thing you should always ask yourself is what type of devices you want to target. Are you looking at an App strictly for Android? Or are you wanting to target Apple devices? Are you wanting to target both? Are you looking at strictly phones or also tablets? The target devices may tell you what tools you may have to use or look at.

Other questions that come up are what types of technologies are you comfortable with? If you know Java, you might find it easier to go with ARCore for Android.

Some additional questions is the type of AR app you want to toy around with. Full body tracking? Gyroscope apps? Marker based apps?

Once you have the answer to these questions, you will have a better idea of what might be needed and then you can evaluate solutions that meet these needs and consider which is “best” FOR YOU!

I don’t know if you saw this page, but once you have your choices made, perhaps this will help guide you…

Good luck with the development! Perhaps you can share it with the community when you have version 1 up and running! :slight_smile:

In my opinion, you should develop your app using react. These days react platform is in full swing for mobile application. If you develop your app on react then your app will be run on both platforms like Android and IOS as well.

My vote is Unity and it can publish cross-platform

