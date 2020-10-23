What is the best technology to create a mobile AR app?

hi people,i´m new at creating mobile applications and I don’t know where to start.

I want to make a mobile app based on AR. My idea is to make an app that when focusing with the camera of the mobile (to a frame, for example) substitutes them by the image of another one. I have already made web and desktop apps but no mobile ones and I don’t know which technology is the best for what I want to do.

I have looked and Unity seems a good option since it implements Google’s ARCore functionalities. I have also seen other technology like Vuforia, but I don’t know how it would be implemented in a mobile app.

If someone could help me I would be very grateful.

Thank you very much.