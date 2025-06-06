What Is the Best Project Management Software for Large Enterprises?

I’m looking for insights and recommendations on the best project management software tailored for large enterprises managing complex, multi-team, or multi-location projects. With 2025 bringing rapid changes in AI, integration needs, and compliance demands, it’s crucial to find a solution that supports enterprise resource planning, project portfolio management, real-time collaboration, and advanced reporting tools.

Which platforms provide the best mix of scalability, customization, security, and ease of use? I’d also love to hear about AI-powered features, integration capabilities (like with Jira, Salesforce, or Power BI), and how they support decision-making and project visibility at scale.

Your experiences or comparisons between tools like Celoxis, Microsoft Project, Smartsheet, Wrike, or Asana Enterprise are highly welcome!