What is the best @media (max-width) queries I can use to target devices?

adefesoq: adefesoq: what’s the standard “max-width” measurements to target these smaller devices when you scale down?

These days there are are no ‘standard widths’ as there are just too many devices about (literally hundreds all different sizes, orientations and resolutions). Some phones have bigger displays than tablets and some tablets are now larger than laptops. Some laptops are bigger than desktops and so on… Indeed on my large monitor desktop I have many browser windows open at the same time so some windows may be as small as the one on my phone.

It is fruitless to think in terms of devices these days and the only real thing that should concern you is the space available that is required to show your design in its best light. The breakpoints are indeed dictated by the design that you use and not the device that it is viewed upon.

On a desktop grab hold of the side of the viewport window and slowly make the page smaller and smaller. At some point along the way the design will look awkward or not fit very well. It’s at this point that you would throw in a media query and make things look better. If you use a fluid design you can cater for all devices with just a few well chosen media queries. You don’t need to know about what new device has arrived as long as your page can go from 320px and upwards and look good across the whole range.

Forget about devices and orientation as all you are really interested in is the space available to show your design so concentrate on your design and adjust the breakpoints to suit the job in hand.

Flexbox and grid now give you the flexibility to create fluid designs with minimal media queries so keep things as simple as possible.

Frameworks like bootstrap tend to work with a pre-determined set of breakpoints but that is what makes them all look the same and doesn’t account for variations in design. Some times there is no need for a media query if you have built something simple and used fluid constructs.

Forget devices and screen widths and concentrate on the needs of the design.