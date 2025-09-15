What is the best cache plugin for wordpress that helped you make the site load faster and get better speed score ?
We use W3 Total Cache + Memcached, which works well for us.
Thanks will test that.
can you please give me url for this plugin ? cant find it
Memcached isn’t actually a WordPress plugin, it’s a separate caching server that runs on your hosting environment. Plugins like W3 Total Cache can use it to speed up database queries, but you’d need Memcached installed and running on the server first.
That said, W3 Total Cache will still work fine without Memcached. You can just use its built-in page caching, minification, etc., and add Memcached later if your host supports it.
