What is the best cache plugin for wordpress?

Memcached isn’t actually a WordPress plugin, it’s a separate caching server that runs on your hosting environment. Plugins like W3 Total Cache can use it to speed up database queries, but you’d need Memcached installed and running on the server first.

That said, W3 Total Cache will still work fine without Memcached. You can just use its built-in page caching, minification, etc., and add Memcached later if your host supports it.