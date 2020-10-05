What is the agile project mangement?

what the main difference between agile and scrum?
Hi there grenmaxwell0,
and a warm welcome to these forums.
This might get you started…
…though, only time will tell.
coothead
Agile is a way of doing a project that tries to push things out in incremental changes. It relies on being able to adapt to changes quickly.
Scrum is a framework for doing Agile. It’s a set of ceremonies and methodologies that make Agile work well.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.