What is the agile project mangement?

what the main difference between agile and scrum?

Agile vs Scrum

Agile is a way of doing a project that tries to push things out in incremental changes. It relies on being able to adapt to changes quickly.

Scrum is a framework for doing Agile. It’s a set of ceremonies and methodologies that make Agile work well.

