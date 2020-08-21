What is syntax for reading a specific line from a multiline textbox?

Thanks ;
The most important part of my question is this ::
[ I have spent hours searching the internet ,
to find out what is the syntax for reading a specific line from a multiline textbox .
Why aren’t there good docs for vb.net windows forms for .vb
like there are for C# ? Anyone know of such a site ? ]
I am looking for the syntax of this statement :: If txbAddress.Text = TextBox2.Lines[i]
Here is the code =
Private Sub WebBrowser1_DocumentCompleted(sender As Object, e As WebBrowserDocumentCompletedEventArgs) Handles WebBrowser1.DocumentCompleted
HitYes = "no"
txbAddress.Text = WebBrowser1.Url.ToString
Textboxt2LinesCount = TextBox2.Lines.Length()
For i = 0 To Textboxt2LinesCount - 1
' MsgBox("Textboxt2LinesCount = " & i)
If txbAddress.Text = TextBox2.Lines[i] Then
MsgBox("We have a hit people = " & TextBox2.Lines[i])
CheckingLine = TextBox2.Lines[i]
HitYes = "yes"
Exit For
End If
Next
If HitYes = "no" Then
MsgBox("We have a NO HITs people = " & CheckingLine)
End If
End Sub
Just about every C# doc you find can be adapted for VB.NET, the syntax when it comes to LINQ to Object changes, but everything else is near identical.
I’m confused, what you posted is near syntax that vb.net honors, so there is nothing to alter, it is simply doing an equality check. Does txbAddress.Text equal the the line we’re iterating on from the multiline textbox.
By the way, you can develop windows forms in C# if you want to, then you don’t have to interpret the syntax.
Blockquote Just about every C# doc you find can be adapted for VB.NET, the syntax when it comes to LINQ to Object changes, but everything else is near identical.
If that’s true , please show me the C# version of this .vb code =
MsgBox("We have a hit people = " & TextBox2.Lines[i])
(btw: the above .vb code causes an error , program won’t compile) . That’s why I am here seeking .vb syntax .
Better yet aim me at a site where I can see for myself .