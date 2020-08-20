What is syntax for reading a specific line from a multiline textbox?

Thanks ;
The most important part of my question is this ::
[ I have spent hours searching the internet ,
to find out what is the syntax for reading a specific line from a multiline textbox .
Why aren’t there good docs for vb.net windows forms for .vb
like there are for C# ?
Anyone know of such a site ? ]
I am looking for the syntax of this statement ::
If txbAddress.Text = TextBox2.Lines[i]
Here is the code =
Private Sub WebBrowser1_DocumentCompleted(sender As Object, e As WebBrowserDocumentCompletedEventArgs) Handles WebBrowser1.DocumentCompleted
HitYes = "no"
txbAddress.Text = WebBrowser1.Url.ToString
Textboxt2LinesCount = TextBox2.Lines.Length()
For i = 0 To Textboxt2LinesCount - 1
' MsgBox("Textboxt2LinesCount = " & i)
If txbAddress.Text = TextBox2.Lines[i] Then
MsgBox("We have a hit people = " & TextBox2.Lines[i])
CheckingLine = TextBox2.Lines[i]
HitYes = "yes"
Exit For
End If
Next
If HitYes = "no" Then
MsgBox("We have a NO HITs people = " & CheckingLine)
End If
End Sub
Thanks