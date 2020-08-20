What is syntax for reading a specific line from a multiline textbox?

#1

Hello & Thanks ;

I have spent hours searching the internet ,

to find out what is the syntax for reading a specific line from a multiline textbox .

Why aren’t there good docs for vb.net windows forms for .vb

like there are for C# ?

Anyone know of such a site ?

#2

Do you mean you are trying to split the multiple lines into a string array so you can iterate over them or are you looking for a specific string in the text?

You can use use Regex.Split on Environment.NewLine to split the text into an array. Or you can use .IndexOf to find where the text you are seeking is positioned.

#3

I am looking for the syntax of this statement ::
If txbAddress.Text = TextBox2.Lines[i]
Here is the code =

    Private Sub WebBrowser1_DocumentCompleted(sender As Object, e As WebBrowserDocumentCompletedEventArgs) Handles WebBrowser1.DocumentCompleted
        HitYes = "no"
        txbAddress.Text = WebBrowser1.Url.ToString
        Textboxt2LinesCount = TextBox2.Lines.Length()
        For i = 0 To Textboxt2LinesCount - 1
            '            MsgBox("Textboxt2LinesCount =  " & i)
            If txbAddress.Text = TextBox2.Lines[i] Then
                MsgBox("We have a hit people = " & TextBox2.Lines[i])
                CheckingLine = TextBox2.Lines[i]
                HitYes = "yes"
                Exit For
            End If
        Next
        If HitYes = "no" Then
            MsgBox("We have a NO HITs people = " & CheckingLine)
        End If
    End Sub

Thanks