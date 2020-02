m_hutley: m_hutley: NO, NO, AND NO! There is NOTHING whatsoever to do with error reporting. Nothing, nada, zilch. `Well, no, thats false. If you coerce an int to a string, PHP doesn’t flag an error. Not a warning, not anything. If you have strict types enforced and try to coerce an int to a string, it throws an error. So yes, John’s correct that it has something to do with error reporting, namely adding more errors to be reported. Whether its valuable or not to you is an opinion.

Your completely missing the point which I have very clearly made. I said strict types is not for debugging or finding errors. You will not find any valid reference that says it is. I did not say errors would not be generated if you try to use the wrong type with strict enabled. Letting PHP automatically do (type juggling) what it has already done is not an error.

rpkamp: rpkamp: Yes, but under loose typing they’re not errors. That’s the point.

That is exactly the point!