What is slowing down my site?

kindly see https://botanicgardentravelers.org/

my “banner” and slide show take forever to load

as does https://botanicgardentravelers.org/on-the-go.html

the other pages have a background image too, please take a look

i have a guess… i have a TON of images NOT in the slideshows but are on the site… could that be slowing me down?

too many slides?

or is it something else?

in Photoshop my images are saved with a small file size, then those images go into the code

anything else the problem i have not thought of?

BTW yes, i searched before posting, saw nothing specific to my post

i sincerely appreciate any and all help!

THANKS!

Have you tried opening up the dev tools on Chrome or Firefox and looking at what the network tab is telling you?

It doesn’t seem unduly slow on my 20Mb/s connection.

btw - an unrelated issue - when you hover over the menu items there is a gap underneath those that have fewer lines of text in them - you can correct this by adding to your

a {

}

height: 100%;

This makes the

<a href=....

tags the full height of the containing

<li>
This image is 1 and a half megabytes!

That’s much too big and should only be a 200k at most. You have a load of images to load and it all adds up. You have the images created at 3000 x 2000 wide but the max width of the slide show is only 1000px. You need to go back in to photoshop and optimise them right down.

Seeing as you have 25 images in your slider you might look for some JS to defer loading most of them until the rest of the page has loaded.

I was curious about that!

thanks!

thanks for the guidance!

will correct my images :grinning:

tell me, what’s a good number of images for a slide show? what wont slow down the loading?

None :slight_smile:

You would be better off having 25 small thumbnails (or a thubmnail slider) instead of that one big picture and then let the user choose the one they want to see. Then only load the large image when they click the thumbnail.

If you do really want the carousel effect then I would suggest only loading the first image by default and then using js to lazy load the remaining images after the page has loaded. There’s always a trade off between form and function so in the end it’s really doing the best you can.

i am confused

on https://botanicgardentravelers.org/ i have 25 “circles”. click on that circle, the corresponding image appears. allowing the user to choose an image

is that what you mean?

if not, kindly provide all the code i need to make your method work, or point me in the right direction

i sincerely thank you!

All 25 images in your slider are being loaded on page load. Just because you set them to display:none doesn’t stop them getting loaded (in most browsers).

I was suggesting a couple of different ways of handling this.

In your current setup you could only load the first image by default and have all the other images as 1px x 1px blank gif. You could apply a data-src attribute to each image with the full image address. When you click the dot then JS would swap the value from the data-src into the actual src of the image and the image would load only then. The JS for that would be quite easy to implement.

Obviously this would incur a slight delay each time an image is clicked for the first time but this would be better than slowing the whole page down from the start.

Alternatively you do the same as above but once the page is loaded then you add back in the rest of the images. That would be more complicated and a question for the jS forum.

The other suggestion was much the same but instead of dots you had thumbnail images and then the user can see what they are selecting. Once a thumbnail is clicked then you load the actual image by setting the correct src in the image tag again.

You can find tips on lazy loading here but are not specific to your example but may prove useful.

In the end images have to load so the only question is you make the user wait at the beginning or you make them wait when they click the image.

