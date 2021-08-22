What is slowing down my site?

kindly see https://botanicgardentravelers.org/

my “banner” and slide show take forever to load

as does https://botanicgardentravelers.org/on-the-go.html

the other pages have a background image too, please take a look

i have a guess… i have a TON of images NOT in the slideshows but are on the site… could that be slowing me down?

too many slides?

or is it something else?

in Photoshop my images are saved with a small file size, then those images go into the code

anything else the problem i have not thought of?

BTW yes, i searched before posting, saw nothing specific to my post

i sincerely appreciate any and all help!

THANKS!

Have you tried opening up the dev tools on Chrome or Firefox and looking at what the network tab is telling you?

It doesn’t seem unduly slow on my 20Mb/s connection.

btw - an unrelated issue - when you hover over the menu items there is a gap underneath those that have fewer lines of text in them - you can correct this by adding to your

a {

}

height: 100%;

This makes the

<a href=....

tags the full height of the containing

<li>
This image is 1 and a half megabytes!

That’s much too big and should only be a 200k at most. You have a load of images to load and it all adds up. You have the images created at 3000 x 2000 wide but the max width of the slide show is only 1000px. You need to go back in to photoshop and optimise them right down.

Seeing as you have 25 images in your slider you might look for some JS to defer loading most of them until the rest of the page has loaded.

I was curious about that!

thanks!

PaulOB

thanks for the guidance!

will correct my images :grinning:

tell me, what’s a good number of images for a slide show? what wont slow down the loading?

