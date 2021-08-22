What is slowing down my site?

kindly see https://botanicgardentravelers.org/

my “banner” and slide show take forever to load

as does https://botanicgardentravelers.org/on-the-go.html

the other pages have a background image too, please take a look

i have a guess… i have a TON of images NOT in the slideshows but are on the site… could that be slowing me down?

too many slides?

or is it something else?

in Photoshop my images are saved with a small file size, then those images go into the code

anything else the problem i have not thought of?

BTW yes, i searched before posting, saw nothing specific to my post

i sincerely appreciate any and all help!

THANKS!