What is slowing down my site?

BINGO!
SUCCESS!
all the slides work flawlessly.
thank you so much for the guidance!
could not have done this without you!
if youd like, see https://botanicgardentravelers.org/
and see the BGT on the road page…
so my follow up is:
what sites can i go to to find errors / bugs… to have clean code?
you recommended css.validator
is that it? where else should i be looking?
again, i thank you!
i am having a problem with the navigation…
hopefully these tests can resolve that issue
please see https://forallthetime.com/
i am trying to make the navigation text a shade of yellow (constant)… the WEIRD thing is in VS Code it works BUT published on-line it does not work… head scratcher!
help me out?
again, thanks!