What is slowing down my site?

Thanks wake689!
do I owe you a $0.25 now?
I hope the cheque is in the post
There are more ways to skin a cat
ImageMagick and Mogrify are wonderful tools for manipulating images:
“https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/”
The Linux Comand Line:
mogrify -path resized -resize 1000 *.jpg;
There are a phenomenol amount of options/parameters which can be passed to the mogrify command;
I’m sure there are Windows and Mac downloads available for ImageMagick and Mogrify.
The resized images are available to download in the following folder:
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/resized/
done
still just a bit grainy
i think that’s the way the image came to me, therefore i cant do much to make it clearer / crisper, yes?
should i make the image size width less than 1000px?
is that even worth it? will i have the same problem?
your $0.02 please
There are nearly thirty images, is every image “still just a little bit grainy”?
Please supply image links to the relevant differences.
Did you download and try the converted ImageMagick images?
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/resized/
Did you investigate the wealth of ImageMagick options?
I think @John_Betong has done all the hard work for you and I would look at his suggestions.
If you don’t have the source files for the images then there’s not a lot you can do to improve quality as it’s best to optimize from source. However you can still reduce file size from those images without too much loss of quality if done correctly.
If you are delaying loading as in my example then you can afford to have slightly better quality as they are only loaded on request.
am i better off with less images on the slide show?
i simpy dont know
maybe your code can handle 20 +, 30 + , 40 + images?
if not, what do you recommend as the number of images?
THANKS!
Did you try using https://tools.pingdom.com on the two webpages I created?
The loading results show differences which will help understand difference in reducing image size and the number of images which can be used.
do you mean
and
many “A” grades
with what i see, 25 images (appropriately sized) is no over bearing burden
a bit embarrassed to ask
how can i take images from https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/resized/ and put them in my code as images?
also, my sincerest gratitude for all the work you did for me!
you really went the extra mile!
MOST APRECIATED!
Many thanks.
I have created a ZIP file in the resized images folder with all the images. Click on the ZIP file name and download.
I believe all your image files are saved in an IMAGES folder and would recommend:
There may be missing files in the new IMAGES folder which will need to be copied from the
IMAGES_ORIGINAL folder.
Also note that I have removed all the style="…" in the resized web page and also ensured that the web page validates; which @ronpat mentioned in a previous post.
My code can have as many images as you want because they are load on demand only.
Only the first image is loaded on page load so you can have as many other images as you like without slowing the initial page load down. When someone clicks the dot or the arrow then an image is loaded.
It appears Pingdom still shows all the images being loaded which I find very strange. I think the JavaScript could be adjusted to eliminate this anomaly although hardly worth the effort since the rendering is well below one second… a dramatic difference from the initial page loading time.
from PaulOB
as i make my photoshop adjustments my file sizes will drop as well
am i better of coding 1000px an image (down from 2000px - 3000px) then getting that file into my editor as images? smaller images
OR
am i better off following the advice John_Betong gave? and use what he created for me above?
unfortunately those images were not adjusted for a 1000px width… as of now, before John_Betong’s code, they a large… untouched
please advise
again!
THANKS!
Every image was shrank to 1,000px. What are you using to check the image dimensions?
Each image is less than 300Kb and only one image loads at a time.
The Pingdom loading time is well below one second and a lot of effort will be required to try and reduce the loading time.
Did you remove all the validation errors and warnings?
i use photoshop
where exactly is the zip file to download?
[quote] @OBXjuggler ,
where exactly is the zip file to download[/quote]
I have created a ZIP file in the resized images folder with all the images. Click on the ZIP file name and download.
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/resized/resized.zip
successfully unzipped and used the given images
please see https://forallthetime.com/index.html
obviously its very wonky
to be honest, i dont know where my trouble is
the zipped file used images named with a % between words… originally that was not the case
i will not do that again! use a hyphen
i sincerely appreciate anything you can do for me
You are squashing the images. If you want the images a fixed height the you need to add object-fit:cover so that you don’t squash the image. Alternatively set the image to height:auto in the css and it will retain its aspect ratio in relation to the width (but the height of the slideshow will not be consistent).
I already gave you a fully styled codepen with the object-fit:cover in place.
.mySlides img {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
object-fit: cover;
}
You also seem to be going for a full width image now which changes a lot of the things I mentioned
If you are going to display at 2000px wide (or whatever the users screen width is) then you’d need a better quality image than you would have for the 1000px image but depends on the optimisation etc.
I’m not sure what your ultimate goal is now with the full width slider or whether that was an error.
Thanks!
no. my ultimate goal is not to have it so wide.
will do my best to use your advice sometime soon
will keep you posted!!