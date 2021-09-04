What is slowing down my site?

Also to consider is a new (ish) file format from Google called .webp. The image size is said to be about a third less for the same quality level as .jpeg.

You need to download a plugin to save in the format in Photoshop.

It is not supported in all browsers but is getting there (https://caniuse.com/webp). You can write the html in such a way that the browser will use the .webp if it is able to but will default to .jpeg if it doesn’t recognise .webps, using the

<picture>

tag (https://css-tricks.com/using-webp-images/). Doing it this way you, of course, have to upload both a jpeg and a webp version of each image.