What is slowing down my site?

“Save to web” is still in Photoshop but only as “legacy”, under the Export menu.

There is now “Export As” in the file menu.

@OBXjuggler, if you use “Export As” then the settings you can change to alter your file siuze are the pixel dimensions and the quality setting. When you alter these then you will see the file size on the upper left side of the screen and a preview of the image saved with those settings. So opt for the lowest quality that you find acceptable to achieve the smallest possible image size.