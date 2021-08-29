What is slowing down my site?

Paul, sorry!

“quality”… what should be used here? it says file “small file” to “large file”

“pixel dimensions” 2.15M (i think the actual file size is smaller)

“Width” 1000px “height” 750px

“document size”

“width” 19.54 cm

“height” 14.65 cm

“resolution” pixel / inch? (now at 130)

“scale styles”

“constrain proportions” (checked)

“resample image” (checked)

image zoomed out to 100%? THEN save?

drop down after that… i think i should leave that be… you let me know if you need to know that… “Bicubic”? “bilinear”"

thank you SO much!