What is slowing down my site?

getting there
1000 x 750
“image options” to
“quality”… what should be used here? it says file “small” to “large”
and what should my “format options” be?
In photoshop I believe there is a “Save to web” option.
Have you tried batch file uploading all images and resizing? One online utility amongst many:
Paul, sorry!
“quality”… what should be used here? it says file “small file” to “large file”
“pixel dimensions” 2.15M (i think the actual file size is smaller)
“Width” 1000px “height” 750px
“document size”
“width” 19.54 cm
“height” 14.65 cm
“resolution” pixel / inch? (now at 130)
“scale styles”
“constrain proportions” (checked)
“resample image” (checked)
image zoomed out to 100%? THEN save?
drop down after that… i think i should leave that be… you let me know if you need to know that… “Bicubic”? “bilinear”"
thank you SO much!
“Save to web” is still in Photoshop but only as “legacy”, under the Export menu.
There is now “Export As” in the file menu.
@OBXjuggler, if you use “Export As” then the settings you can change to alter your file siuze are the pixel dimensions and the quality setting. When you alter these then you will see the file size on the upper left side of the screen and a preview of the image saved with those settings. So opt for the lowest quality that you find acceptable to achieve the smallest possible image size.
Also to consider is a new (ish) file format from Google called .webp. The image size is said to be about a third less for the same quality level as .jpeg.
You need to download a plugin to save in the format in Photoshop.
It is not supported in all browsers but is getting there (https://caniuse.com/webp). You can write the html in such a way that the browser will use the .webp if it is able to but will default to .jpeg if it doesn’t recognise .webps, using the
<picture>
tag (https://css-tricks.com/using-webp-images/). Doing it this way you, of course, have to upload both a jpeg and a webp version of each image.
Thanks wake689!
There are more ways to skin a cat
ImageMagick and Mogrify are wonderful tools for manipulating images:
“https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/”
The Linux Comand Line:
mogrify -path resized -resize 1000 *.jpg;
There are a phenomenol amount of options/parameters which can be passed to the mogrify command;
I’m sure there are Windows and Mac downloads available for ImageMagick and Mogrify.
The resized images are available to download in the following folder:
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/resized/
done
still just a bit grainy
i think that’s the way the image came to me, therefore i cant do much to make it clearer / crisper, yes?
should i make the image size width less than 1000px?
is that even worth it? will i have the same problem?
There are nearly thirty images, is every image “still just a little bit grainy”?
Please supply image links to the relevant differences.
Did you download and try the converted ImageMagick images?
https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/resized/
Did you investigate the wealth of ImageMagick options?
I think @John_Betong has done all the hard work for you and I would look at his suggestions.
If you don’t have the source files for the images then there’s not a lot you can do to improve quality as it’s best to optimize from source. However you can still reduce file size from those images without too much loss of quality if done correctly.
If you are delaying loading as in my example then you can afford to have slightly better quality as they are only loaded on request.
am i better off with less images on the slide show?
i simpy dont know
maybe your code can handle 20 +, 30 + , 40 + images?
if not, what do you recommend as the number of images?
Did you try using https://tools.pingdom.com on the two webpages I created?
The loading results show differences which will help understand difference in reducing image size and the number of images which can be used.
do you mean
and
many “A” grades
with what i see, 25 images (appropriately sized) is no over bearing burden
a bit embarrassed to ask
how can i take images from https://this-is-a-test-to-see-if-it-works.tk/sp-a/OBXjuggler/resized/ and put them in my code as images?
Many thanks.
I have created a ZIP file in the resized images folder with all the images. Click on the ZIP file name and download.
I believe all your image files are saved in an IMAGES folder and would recommend:
There may be missing files in the new IMAGES folder which will need to be copied from the
IMAGES_ORIGINAL folder.
Also note that I have removed all the style="…" in the resized web page and also ensured that the web page validates; which @ronpat mentioned in a previous post.
My code can have as many images as you want because they are load on demand only.
Only the first image is loaded on page load so you can have as many other images as you like without slowing the initial page load down. When someone clicks the dot or the arrow then an image is loaded.
It appears Pingdom still shows all the images being loaded which I find very strange. I think the JavaScript could be adjusted to eliminate this anomaly although hardly worth the effort since the rendering is well below one second… a dramatic difference from the initial page loading time.
from PaulOB
as i make my photoshop adjustments my file sizes will drop as well
am i better of coding 1000px an image (down from 2000px - 3000px) then getting that file into my editor as images? smaller images
OR
am i better off following the advice John_Betong gave? and use what he created for me above?
unfortunately those images were not adjusted for a 1000px width… as of now, before John_Betong’s code, they a large… untouched
please advise
Every image was shrank to 1,000px. What are you using to check the image dimensions?
Each image is less than 300Kb and only one image loads at a time.
The Pingdom loading time is well below one second and a lot of effort will be required to try and reduce the loading time.
Did you remove all the validation errors and warnings?
i use photoshop